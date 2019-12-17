Ho-Sang will report to AHL Bridgeport

Josh Ho-Sang is headed to AHL Bridgeport after months waiting for the Islanders to trade him, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

The first inclination that something was happening with Ho-Sang came on Monday night after the 23-year-old posted a cryptic message on his Instagram page. A snippet of the video for Eminem’s “Without Me” appeared with the accompanying message “Time to play hockey 🙊,”

Ho-Sang has been training in Canada since the Islanders waived him in late September with the intention of him going to Bridgeport. After Ho-Sang didn’t report several days later, Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello told reporters that he instructed Ho-Sang not to report after the forward had requested a trade.

Since then, things had been quiet on the Ho-Sang front. Ho-Sang was sent down following what Islanders coach Barry Trotz called “his best camp.”

“The reason being he was consistent,” Trotz told Newsday at the time. “His attention to detail was much better. It was a real tough decision on that organizationally. He’s made strides. Every time he gets an opportunity at training camp or in the regular season, he’s closer and closer.”

Ho-Sang has seven goals and 24 points in 53 career games in the NHL.