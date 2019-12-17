Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Chris Paul

December 17, 2019

Dec 16, 2019; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul (3) calls for a time-out after grabbing a loose ball from the Chicago Bulls during the second half at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City won 109-106. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Chris Paul – Oklahoma City (vs Chicago)

30 points, 9-12 FG, 6-6 FT, 6 3PTs, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals

CP3 turned back the clock last night.

 

