Steelers among the four teams Odell Beckham told to 'come get him'

The rumor going around in Cleveland is that Odell Beckham would like to be traded in the offseason, and reports in recent weeks have suggested that the star wide receiver has been telling opposing players and coaches to “come get me” before and during games. One of those teams is apparently the rival Steelers.

During an appearance on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland Tuesday, NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala revealed that Pittsburgh is one of the four teams Beckham has reportedly told to “come get him.”

.@AKinkhabwala just told us on @923TheFan that Odell Beckham also told the Steelers to "come get him." So now that's at least four teams according to reports — Anthony Lima (@SportsBoyTony) December 17, 2019

It’s highly unlikely that Cleveland would deal one of the elite players in the NFL to a divisional rival, but the Browns might be forced to part with Beckham either way. When you have a player telling opposing teams to “come get me” while the season is still going on, that’s probably a sign he shouldn’t be back next year.

In addition to the Steelers, the San Francisco 49ers are believed to be one of the four teams Beckham is lobbying to get on after an on-field chat appeared to show Jimmy Garoppolo telling Beckham, “I got room for you, I got you.”

Here’s a clip of Jimmy G telling OBJ: “I got room for you, I got you.” I wonder what OBJ was saying 🧐 pic.twitter.com/0mdeFSQ8V0 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 10, 2019

Needless to say, it’s going to be an interesting offseason for the Browns. Everyone will be watching to see what they do with Beckham.