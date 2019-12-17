Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Joey Mellows

The HOVG Podcast: Joey Mellows

Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Joey Mellows

By December 17, 2019

By: |


Click Here to Claim your $10 in FREE Draft Kings Credit!
(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)


This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Joey Mellows.

The mustachioed Baseball Brit talks to the boys about his recently completed season-long journey across America, how his trip almost ended midway through its 162-game schedule, lays out the three ways to improve baseball and explains how he became Tulane’s favorite son.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Three ways to improve baseball

Meet ‘Baseball Brit,’ the British guy traveling to 162 baseball games this season

Baseball Brit’s Cross-Country Trek Is No Walk in the Park

On the Road: Meeting the Baseball Brit

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel, Beauty of a Game and Jumbotron Art.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hall of Very Good
Home