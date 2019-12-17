The HOVG Podcast: Joey Mellows

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Joey Mellows.
The mustachioed Baseball Brit talks to the boys about his recently completed season-long journey across America, how his trip almost ended midway through its 162-game schedule, lays out the three ways to improve baseball and explains how he became Tulane’s favorite son.
SHOW NOTES:
