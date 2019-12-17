Top five NFL performers in Week 15

We all know that Drew Brees had a phenomenal game quarterbacking the New Orleans Saints on Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts. However, Lamar Jackson was even better in prime time with the Baltimore Ravens against the New York Jets on Thursday. Here are the top five performances from players on winning teams in week 15 of the National Football League.

5) Breshad Perriman–Tampa Bay Buccaneers–Pick this guy up off the waiver wire while he is hot! Breshad Perriman of Lithonia, GA, had a brilliant performance catching the football Sunday. He caught five passes for 113 yards and three touchdowns in the 38-17 Tampa Bay Buccaneers win over the Detroit Lions. Prior to Sunday, Perriman only had two touchdown catches all season, and then he delivered the weekend hat trick!

4) Drew Brees–New Orleans Saints–It was a magical Monday night for New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees of Dallas, TX. His accuracy was off the charts as he completed 29 of 30 passes for 307 yards in a 34-7 clobbering over the Indianapolis Colts. Brees also had four touchdown passes and broke Peyton Manning’s NFL record for most touchdown passes in a career. Manning had 539, and now Brees has 541.

3) Kenyan Drake–Arizona Cardinals–It looks like Kenyan Drake is making Arizona Cardinals fans forget about David Johnson. On Sunday, Drake was fantastic running the football. The native of Powder Springs, GA, had 22 carries for 137 yards and four touchdowns as the Cardinals thumped the Cleveland Browns 38-24.

2) Jameis Winston–Tampa Bay Buccaneers–For the second straight week, Jameis Winston of Bessemer, AL reached the 40 point plateau in fantasy points. After getting 42.74 fantasy points in a 38-35 win over the Indianapolis Colts a week ago, Winston completed 28 of 42 passes for 458 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in the 21 point Tampa Bay win over Detroit.

1)Lamar Jackson–Baltimore Ravens-– No quarterback can run and pass the football in the NFL today with greater proficiency than Lamar Jackson of Pompano Beach, FL. Jackson completed 15 of 23 passes on Thursday, but five of those 15 passes were for touchdowns. He also had 212 yards and an amazing 86 yards rushing in a 42-21 Ravens win over the New York Jets.