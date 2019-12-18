Antonio Brown throws shade at Tom Brady in declaring himself as best sixth-rounder ever

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown were teammates for roughly two weeks, but the two appeared to develop a bromance that blossomed extremely quickly.

Brady was reportedly upset that the team elected to part ways with the troubled receiver, due to his off-the-field legal issues, as the two had worked hard to get on the same page and develop chemistry.

They did appear to get fairly close in such a short time period, with Brown essentially pleading to Brady recently to get the team to bring him back in time for a playoff run.

That obviously isn’t going to happen, but Brown appears to have changed his tune a bit, in what was another bizarre tweet he sent on Wednesday, declaring himself the “best sixth-rounder of all-time.” The thing is that Brady, too, was drafted in the sixth round.

NFL respect my greatness best 6 rounder all time ! pic.twitter.com/sSay01E6Ti — AB (@AB84) December 18, 2019

Maybe AB is a bit upset that Brady and the Pats soured on him quickly, or maybe he’s just completely off his rocker. Who knows at this point, as his attention-grabbing social media activity continues.