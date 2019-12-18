Cam Newton has interesting take on future with the Panthers, trade rumors

It’s no secret that the Panthers are actively shopping quarterback Cam Newton, now that he’s successfully underwent surgery for a Lisfranc injury, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he wants to go anywhere.

Newton is a major player in the Carolina community, and he appears to really enjoy living there, the city where his NFL career began. As such, just because the team may have relieved head coach Ron Rivera of his duties, it doesn’t necessarily mean that Newton wants out, even as close as the two were.

He showed up at a Charlotte men’s shelter on Wednesday, interacting with those that were less fortunate than him, in what was a pretty great act. While there, he was asked by a few guys about his future with the Panthers, and he had this to say.

“That’s the plan,” Newton said, via CBS Sports. “That’s where I want to be. …You can’t get rid of me that easily.”

He continued:

“Listen let me tell you something,” Newton added. “In order for me to leave, they got to get rid of me.”

Newton is saying all the right things, but we still have no idea what’s actually going on behind the scenes, so we’ll see.