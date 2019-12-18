Epic Josh Allen selfie with Bills fans at airport lands in Buffalo's Albright-Knox Art Gallery

Bills fan showed just how loyal they are in gathering at Buffalo-Niagara International Airport at 2 a.m. Monday morning to welcome the team back from its trip from Pittsburgh, after the team defeated the Steelers and punched a ticket to the playoffs.

It will mark just the second time the team will qualify for the postseason since the turn of the century, and Bills Mafia is in good spirits.

Back to the airport greeting, when Bills fans waited outside in below-freezing temperatures to greet the team. Quarterback Josh Allen was among the first to get off the team plane, and he embraced fans by snapping a selfie with them.

It was an epic moment — so much so that, thanks to a fan, it’s going up in Buffalo’s Albright-Knox Art Gallery. A fan tagged the gallery, and it worked. The title will be “Playoff Bound, 2019.”

Hang this up in the @AlbrightKnox. pic.twitter.com/eNj2Q0TqRJ — x-Josh Allen is Tall and Good at Art (@stephietweets) December 16, 2019

What a time to be alive for the Bills and their fans. As for the act of it all, this is an example of when social media is used for good — not toxic speech or hot takes.