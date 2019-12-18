MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Dec 18/19

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
UFC
Frankie Edgar (23-7-1) vs Chan Sung Jung (15-5) – UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs The Korean Zombie – Dec 21st
Brian Kelleher (19-10) vs Ode Osbourne (8-2) – UFC 246 – Jan 18th
Brianna Van Buren (9-2) vs Hannah Cifers (10-3) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos – Jan 25th
Jordan Espinosa (14-6, 1 NC) vs Alex Perez (22-5) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos – Jan 25th
Alex Morono (17-5) vs Dhiego Lima (15-7) – UFC 247 – Feb 8th
Jimmie Rivera (22-4) vs Marlon Vera (15-5-1) – UFC 247 – Feb 8th
Corey Anderson (13-4) vs Jan Blachowicz (25-8) – UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2 – Feb 15th
Macy Chiasson (5-1) vs Nicco Montano (4-3) – UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2 – Feb 15th
Diego Sanchez (29-12) vs Michel Pereira (23-10) – UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2 – Feb 15th
Mark De La Rosa (11-3) vs Raulian Paiva (18-3) – UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2 – Feb 15th
Karolina Kowalkiewicz (12-5) vs Yan Xiaonan (11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 22nd (23rd in Australia)
Johnny Walker (17-4) vs Nikita Krylov (27-6) – UFC Fight Night 170 – Mar 14th
Maryna Moroz (9-3) vs Mayra Bueno Silva (6-0) – UFC Fight Night 170 – Mar 14th
Molly McCann (10-2) vs Ashlee Evans-Smith (6-4) – UFC Fight Night 171 – Mar 21st
Bellator
Michael Page (16-1) vs Shinsho Anzai (11-3) – Bellator & Rizin: Japan – Dec 29th
Featherweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals: Adam Borics (14-0) vs Darrion Caldwell (14-3) – Bellator 238 – Jan 25th
AJ Agazarm (2-1) vs Adel Altamini (8-6) – Bellator 238 – Jan 25th
Sergio Pettis (18-5) vs Alfred Khashakyan (11-4) – Bellator 238 – Jan 25th
Brent Primus (9-1) vs Peter Queally (12-5-1) – Bellator Dublin – Feb 22nd
