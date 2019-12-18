Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Trae Young

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Trae Young

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Trae Young

By December 18, 2019

By: |


Click Here to Claim your $10 in FREE Draft Kings Credit!
(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Dec 17, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts against the New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Trae Young – Atlanta (vs New York)

42 points, 16-29 FG, 3-4 FT, 7 3PTs, 4 rebounds, 8 assists

A big scoring night from Young wasn’t enough to top the powerhouse Knicks.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home