NBA Play-Offs: Western Conference Contenders

The race to reach the NBA Finals is sure to be fiercely fought, with a host of teams harbouring genuine hopes of making it to the championship series.

The Western Conference is extremely competitive, particularly if you’re based anywhere near Los Angeles this season.

Both the Lakers and Clippers have been in fine form during the first third of the season and look set for a lengthy battle to claim the number one seed.

However, there are plenty of other Western Conference teams who will fancy their chances of progressing to the latter stages of the play-offs this term. Read on as we look at some of the main contenders.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers remain prominent to win the championship and it's not difficult to see why.

They had a fairly favourable schedule during the early part of the campaign, but victories over Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves during December highlighted their quality.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been putting up plenty of points and if they both stay healthy the Lakers will be a good bet to go all the way.

The pair have been likened to Lakers legends Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, and their link-up could deliver the Lakers’ first title since 2010.

Los Angeles Clippers

While James and Davis are starring for the Lakers, the Clippers have a duo of their own who have shone this season.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were brought in last summer to take the club onto the next level and they have already been delivering some stellar performances.

With the likes of Montrezl Harrell, Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams also in their ranks, the Clippers are undoubtedly a quality team.

Head coach Doc Rivers led the Boston Celtics to the championship in 2008 and it would be no surprise to see him repeat the trick with the Clippers.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets reached the Conference Semi-Finals last season and many pundits tipped them go further this time around.

Their squad is one of the deepest in the NBA, although it is fair to say that head coach Mike Malone has struggled to find the right blend at times during the current campaign.

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are their go-to players right now, but the Nuggets’ hopes of success could rest on whether Malone can unlock Michael Porter Jr’s potential.

The rookie saw limited game time during the early part of the season, but was hugely impressive on the occasions he was unleased.

Houston Rockets

On their day the Rockets are one of the most potent attacking forces in the NBA, but there are certainly questions to be answered from a defensive perspective.

However, with the likes of James Harden and Russell Westbrook in their ranks the Rockets are clearly serious contenders this season.

Head coach Mike D’Antoni favours an all-action style, but if he can find a way to tweak things defensively his team would be a massive threat in the play-offs.

The suspicion remains that D’Antoni is too stubborn to change his ways and that may cost his team dearly in the long-run.