Patrick Beverley swats Frank Kaminsky's shot away, trash talks him into oblivion (Video)

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley may be one of the smaller guys in the NBA, but he’s one of the grittiest, and sticks to his opponents like white on rice.

Beverley is only six-foot-one, but that has never stopped him from stepping up to his competition — even if they’re a foot taller than he is.

That was on display during Tuesday’s Suns-Clippers game, when six-foot-eleven Frank Kaminsky attempted to back him down, in hopes of getting close to the basket.

Beverley wasn’t having it, though. Not only did he hold Kaminsky to a difficult mid-range fadeaway jumper, but he also blocked it — sending the shot toward the baseline, and actually hustling so hard that he was able to knock it off his opponent, forcing a turnover.

And, in true Beverley fashion, he then put his hands up, and began taunting the hell out of Kaminsky, right to his face.

Pat Beverley blocks 6^11 Frank Kaminsky in the post and then talks mad shit pic.twitter.com/RmcJbFR9Id — gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 18, 2019

What a play — that one had it all. Beverley sure is fun to watch.