Protesters flip police cars, set fires during Barcelona-Real Madrid El Clasico (Video)

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

It was lit at Camp Nou, literally — before, during and after Wednesday’s El Clasico between Barcelo and Real Madrid at Camp Nou.

A large separatist protest erupted outside the stadium, starting hours before the match even began, and it grew violent quickly. Both trash cans and even a police car were set on fire, which prompted the riot squad to be summoned there. Protesters clashed with them at one point, which resulted in smoke from the fires even reaching the stands inside the stadium, which probably wasn’t good for players, coaches, fans or officials.

The videos really tale the tale of how crazy it was.

While #ElClasico was underway, pro-independence protesters clashed with police just outside Camp Nou. pic.twitter.com/FdU0tVK6G0 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 18, 2019

Riot police disbanding Catalan Independnce protest at the Camp Nou while media attention focussed on match #ElClasico #catalonia #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/v98Xk3w3Te — Alex Maguire (@Alex_PT_Maguire) December 18, 2019

They even threw inflatable balls onto the pitch at one point, which was a bit unorthodox.

#Catalonia's pro-indepencence supporters throw inflatable balls onto the pitch in protest, causing a short pause in play in #ElClásico match in #Barcelona.#TsunamiDemocràtic

pic.twitter.com/3I0i2ZMfwY — [ David d'Ent.🎗🌊 #JoSócCDR ] (@denterd) December 18, 2019

Civil unrest continues, not only in the United States, but around the world, unfortunately.