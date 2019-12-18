Recap 34: Rusty Embers

The Penguins carried their Make-A-Wish lineup into Calgary last night for a matchup against the Flames who were, with no pun intended, on fire. Since firing their racist scumbag coach, the Flames had rolled off a 6-1-0 record leading up to this game. The Penguins were no strangers to a hot streak, despite most of the team having underwear streaks coming into the game.

The team had a rare morning skate and thank the lord nobody was hurt and Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust were able to keep all bodily fluids inside. With Malkin and Rust back in the lineup, the Pens went with the following.

Lineup down, sticks down, puck down, let’s roll.

FIRST PERIOD

Do you enjoy making things harder on yourself by procrastinating? Do you find pleasure in life stressors adding up until you think you’re going to break? Are you often an hour late for work but pretty good at your job so it doesn’t matter? If this sounds like you then you and the first period Penguins from last night should go on a date.

The Pens, read Tristan Jarry, kept the Flames off the board for the majority of the period despite the puck staying in the Calgary zone for at least 40 minutes. Sixteen minutes in Johnny hockey took advantage of some splotchy defense and slush ice.

Pettersson loses his footing in what would become a familiar scene of hockey players falling down all night. Jarry getting the Murray/DeSmith 2018-19 treatment in this period. Fortunately, this was the only one to get by Jar Jar and the Penguins escaped the frame trailing by just one. The Flames had 30 scoring chances for in the first to the Penguins 13, I can’t remember the last time the Pens gave up 30 chances against in one period.

1st period stats ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oQZMUFGu8C — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 18, 2019

Justin Schultz took a knee-to-knee in his first shift and left the game just 90 seconds in. Schultz came back during a tv timeout to test his knee and said “nope.” He was done for the night.

SECOND PERIOD

Black and white, up and down, Penguins and Flyers, in a world riddled with opposites last night was no different. The Penguins came out in the second period and looked like the Pittsburgh Penguins. Live look of Sullivan in the lockerroom.

It is unknown how many trash cans were injured during the intermission but they were necessary sacrifices as the Pens turned this game into a complete 180. After pushing play for half the period the Penguins got a powerplay opportunity and it actually looked threatening once the second unit got on the ice. Dominik Kahun held the puck for like a century before sending it back to Pettersson at the blue line. Pettersson whipped it over to Johnny boy. He’s the new Bambino, the great Filipino, he wears chinos to play keno, get out ya cameras kids, it’s DAMN! Marino.

JOHN MARINO (4) Assisted by Pettersson (10) & Kahun (10) @ 12:13

This is a move you expect to see from a seasoned veteran. Marino calmly takes the space that is given to him by the defense while looking for his spot. Head up the whole, moves forward into his shot, uses the screen to his advantage. Textbook kids. It’s textbook. The best Marino to ever wear a jersey in Pittsburgh.

Before my pensboner had time to properly engorge Bryan Rust was busy taking a puck behind the net and doing Bryan Rust things. As Calgary experienced violent Svechnikov lacrosse goal flashbacks Rust had other plans, carried the puck out about ten feet and then snuck one in.

BRYAN RUST (13) Assisted by Letang (16) & Malkin (20) @ 13:35

Bryan Rust went from the sweetener in a potential Jack Johnson trade to the untouchables list in a matter of two months. He just continues to score gritty goals in a way that reminds me a lot of a young Chris Kunitz. The goals are rarely pretty, but they all count. This was Rust’s 13th goal in just his 20th game this season. His career-high was 18 in 72 games last year. In a “don’t judge players just by the numbers” moment, Rust’s 18 goals last season marked the most goals he’s ever scored in a season including college and AHL.

With under three minutes left Jack Johnson was busy helping his teammates in the lockerroom resulting in a 2 on 0 breakaway. This would’ve been threatening except the idiot passed it to Milan fucking Lucic.

It’s just common knowledge, a 2 on 0 with Milan Lucic on your side is the same as a 1 on 0 breakaway. Great save by Jarry. Idiotic play by Calgary.

The Pens kept pouring it on Calgary the rest of the period but they couldn’t get that insurance goal before the frame ended. The 180 was complete, and by the final horn, the Penguins had 24 scoring chances for to 16 against.

Up where it counts ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/wuCay8bqKB — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 18, 2019

THIRD PERIOD

Everyone that was still awake knew the Flames were going to come into the third firing. Fortunately for us, the Penguins were among those still awake, for the first five minutes at least. Seven minutes in Damn! Marino was called for slashing and the Flames had a golden chance to tie things up but the depleted defense and Jarry said “nah, Brah.” Three minutes later the Penguins got a powerplay chance, an opportunity to put the nail in the coffin, but they had other plans.

The Pens decided to use the powerplay as a chance to kill two minutes of game time, and with that slight release from the gas pedal the Flames took over. The remaining eight minutes after that powerplay consisted of the Flames throwing everything on the net and the Penguins trying to hold on like Leonardo DiCaprio to that door.

Jarry was sharp when he needed to be, the Flames would pull their goalie, and Mister 101 would ice the game.

EVGENI MALKIN (9) Assisted by Rust (11) & Marino (11) @ 18:02

With his 400th goal, Evgeni Malkin joins Mario Lemieux (690), Sidney Crosby (451), and Jaromir Jagr (439) as the only players in franchise history to score 400. Congratulations @emalkin71geno! pic.twitter.com/DGO8HCnL8a — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 18, 2019

As you can see Malkin joins an elite list of players with 400 goals while wearing a Penguins uniform. Geno gets number 400 in his 873rd career game. In a bit of poetic justice that this sport often allows, the goal came on Malkin’s 71st shot of the season.

As the season that doesn’t make any sense continues, the Penguins not only scored one but two empty-net goals as Kris Letang had no issues spinning around in his own zone and wiring a puck 200 feet to the empty cage. Now if it were a defender standing directly in front of him it would’ve been a different story, am I right Chronicles?

KRIS LETANG (8) @ 18:22

Not your average 'behind the net' goal. pic.twitter.com/5e1YAtoWx9 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 18, 2019

The Flames would not pull their goalie down by three and Jarry would not allow a goal in the final 90 seconds. Time clicked down and this one was over.

GAME

Thoughts