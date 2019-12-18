The Betting Window for December 20-22

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Daniel Jacobs -1800 over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. ($50)

Tony Harrison +220 over Jermell Charlo ($5)

Guillermo Rigondeaux -1000 over Liborio Solis ($30)

Frankie Edgar +140 over Chan Sung Jung ($5)

Aleksandar Rakic -150 over Volkan Oezdemir ($10)

That’s a pretty high line on Harrison for a man who won their first fight pretty emphatically. I have no doubt Charlo will learn and adapt and take the rematch more serious, but yeah, that’s worth a gamble.

Oezdemir went from phenom to gatekeeper pretty easily, but it’s not unfair. He was never the same after fighting DC. No shame in it, but it was what it was.

Last Week: $ -13.85

Year To Date: $ -129.94

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.