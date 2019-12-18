WWE NXT Results (12/18): Two Huge Championship Matches, Gargano Returns, More

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

In one of the biggest episodes of NXT ever, fans were treated to two big championship matches and some great in-ring action.

The show started with the NXT Title being on the line…

NXT Title Match: Adam Cole (c) defeats Finn Balor by pinfall.

Cole was able to use a distraction from a returning Johnny Gargano to hit the “Last Shot” and pin Balor. After the match, Gargano used a steel chair to assault Balor, the man who put him out of action.

Damian Priest defeats Killian Dain via pinfall.

This was a great back-and-forth match but when Priest got his knees up on a Vader Bomb attempt by Dain, he then got him up and delivered the “Reckoning” for the win.

An announcement is made that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will return in 2020. Here are the past winners of the tournament:

2015- Finn Balor and Samoa Joe

2016- Authors of Pain

2018- Undisputed Era

2019- Aleister Black and Ricochet

Cameron Grimes defeats Kushia by pinfall using his double stomp finisher, the “Cave In”.

Io Shirai gets a win over Santana Garrett by pinfall following her top rope moonsault.

A promo is shown for World’s Collide, an event featuring NXT vs. NXT UK taking place on January 25th.

Pete Dunne defeats Travis Banks by pinfall.

Banks got an upset win over Jaxson Ryker last week but could not duplicate the feat against Dunne, who pinned him following the “Bitter End”.

Cathy Kelley interviews Dakota Kai and asks her about the post-match attack by Mia Yim last week. Dakota reveals that she needed eight staples in her head after being put through two tables, but reminds everyone that she still won the match. She says she will do the same to everyone in the women’s division until she becomes NXT Women’s champion.

Shayna Baszler is shown warming up in her dressing room with Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

NXT Women’s Title Match: Rhea Ripley defeats Shayna Baszler (c) via pinfall

Great match! Ripley survived an attack by Duke and Shafir and the Kirifuta Clutch later in the match. With both women on the second rope, Ripley delivered the “Riptide” off the turnbuckle to get the win.

After the match, the entire NXT roster came out from the break and hoisted Ripley up in celebration. A truly remarkable moment for the brand.