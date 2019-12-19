A Message for Antonio Brown: Stay off the Social Media

Antonio Brown has long been known for his speed and elite athleticism. Since the start of his NFL career in 2010, Brown has broken records as a wide receiver, punt returner, and overall touchdown machine. Of course, Brown is also known for something a bit less glorious; drama and social media mayhem.

Let’s be honest; smartphones can make it all too easy to get us into trouble. With just a click of a few buttons, people are able to indulge in less-than-healthy habits, which are often quite harmless (like spending a bit too much time watching YouTube videos), but can develop into really threatening issues like gambling or shopping addiction. With Antonio Brown, it’s clear that his smartphone addiction has to do with social media and a compulsion to post his every thought and complaint for the world to see. While Brown’s woes certainly don’t end with his social accounts, his posts have definitely been a catalyst for some of the issues he is currently facing with the NFL. Let’s recap.

The Antonio Brown Controversy:

Even prior to the 2018 season, Brown had a number of off-the-field controversies, including throwing furniture out of the window of his apartment and being pulled over for speeding at over 100 MPH. Brown’s drama with the Steelers resulted in him heading to the Raiders for the 2019 season, but that was short lived when he protested the NFL’s new helmets. His protest led him to miss practices, resulting in a fine by the general manager. To cap it all off, Brown took to Instagram to publicly share his violation letter.

When the Raiders decided Brown was more work than he was worth, the Patriots picked him up, and for a single game Brown appeared to be back on track, with 56 yards and a touchdown. But as sexual misconduct charges elevated to allegations of rape, Brown only exacerbated the issue by harassing his accuser, and the Patriots cut Brown as well.

Brown vs. The NFL:

In the latest installment of the Antonio Brown saga, he went on a curse-laden tirade on social media in response to his scheduled meeting with the NFL. In light of the serious charges pending against him, the NFL sought to discuss his options in regard to being signed to another team (he is still a free agent).

Brown posted to Twitter and Instagram, stating, “Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly! Making money off my sweat and blood (expletive) the @NFL I’ll never play in that (expletive) treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go (expletive) your self.”

Brown appears to have deleted these posts since then, but unfortunately, in the world of social media, once you post it’s pretty much out there forever.

Le’Veon Bell Weighs In:

Brown’s former teammate from the Steelers recently had a piece of advice for Brown, despite the fact that the two are no longer in touch. In an interview with #PFTPM Bell said, “I think my biggest advice would be maybe not try to do too much over social media. I mean everybody kind of watches him and follows him and wants to hear what he has to say. So try to keep all the positive energy if you are on social media and try not to post negative things.”

Brown’s Future:

With allegations still pending against him, it’s difficult to say what is in store for Antonio Brown. One moment he will be posting that he will never play in the NFL again, and the next he will be lamenting not gearing up for Sunday. One thing is for certain though; if Brown gets another shot at playing, he would be best served showing humility, especially where social media is concerned.