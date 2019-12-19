Best Prebiotic Supplement to Buy 2020

Should you trust your gut and take a prebiotic?

What are the benefits of taking a prebiotic? Are prebiotics any different to probiotics? And more importantly, which supplement wins the title of best prebiotic 2020?

The gut microbiome is an intricate balance of trillions of microorganisms. The health of your gut considerably influences everything from your immune system, to your mood and digestion.

Feeding your gut with the right nutrients can make a world of a difference to your overall health and performance.

THIS is where the prebiotic comes in.

With poor quality diets, high stress levels and weakened immune systems, the gut often takes a major hit. Poor gut health is a widespread concern in the 21st century, which means that almost anyone will benefit from taking a prebiotic.

Discover the benefits of adding a high-quality prebiotic to your diet, and what supplement we crowned as best prebiotic of 2020.

Prebiotic vs Probiotic: The Difference

In the supplement world, prebiotics and probiotics dominate the gut category – but they work very differently.

Probiotics introduce exogenous bacterial strains into the gut via supplementation to grow alongside your existing flora. Probiotics do not affect the bacteria already present in the gut – all it does is plant the seeds to grow new colonies.

On the other hand, the prebiotic is the fertilizer for your existing bacteria. It works by directly feeding your gut bacteria to enhance the growth of the beneficial strains. The prebiotic is the fuel that charges your beneficial bacteria to flourish.

Therefore, a prebiotic can be a natural and effective way to accelerate the growth of your own bacterial strains, without the need to introduce exogenous material to the gut that can potentially have problematic effects.

Who should use a prebiotic?

Prebiotics are a must-add supplement for almost anyone. Whether you are looking to strengthen your immunity around wintertime, boost your mood or improve your digestion, you will benefit from supplementing with a prebiotic.

Benefits of prebiotics

Healthy gut, healthy body.

The benefits of prebiotics on health are endless. Taking a regular prebiotic can have the following benefits:

1. Support healthy digestion:

As the intestine is where the majority of digestion takes place, optimizing the gut environment will promote healthy digestion. Prebiotics can help by enhancing digestive regularity, encouraging nutrient utilization from food and soothing the gastrointestinal tract.

Prebiotics can also optimize the pH of the gut to enhance the uptake of certain nutrients, including calcium, magnesium iron and zinc. The Bifidobacterium that feed on prebiotics in the gut can also synthesize B-vitamins and vitamin K to promote cardiovascular health and energy pathways.

2. Enhance mood and cognitive function:

Having a ‘gut feeling’ is not just a saying – studies suggest that your brain and gut are connected by millions of nerves. Neurotransmitters that contribute to brain function can also be produced by your gut cells. In fact, up to 90% of serotonin (the feel-good hormone) is produced in the gut.

Therefore, your gut bacteria have a massive influence on your cognitive health. Prebiotics can nourish and support the gut to enhance neurotransmitter action to boost brain performance.

Because of this gut-brain connection, it comes to no surprise that prebiotic supplementation has been shown to relieve symptoms of anxiety, stress and depression.

3. Improve immune function:

Gut bacteria heavily influence immune function and inflammation. Taking a prebiotic can support the production of immune cells to fight pathogenic bacteria and target infections.

Additionally, prebiotics can alter the pH of the gut to limit the growth of pathogenic yeasts and bacteria, such as Candida albicans.

Safety and side effects

Prebiotics are safe for most individuals. The only exception is sufferers of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). As Inulin and FOS may trigger IBS symptoms, it is best to avoid taking a prebiotic if this applies to you.

Inulin and FOS are natural fibers found in many foods and are taken by millions every day to promote gut health. There is a large body of evidence to confirm the safety of prebiotics on human health.

With regards to side effects, individuals with sensitive digestion may notice a few symptoms as the body adjusts to the supplement, including bloating, gas and constipation. However, these are rare and mild side effects that should settle after a week of taking the supplement.

The Best Prebiotic Fiber: Orafti® Synergy1 Inulin-FOS

As mentioned above, inulin and FOS are two types of fibers that have the ability to ferment in the gut to aid digestion. Inulin is a long-chain polysaccharide, while FOS is short-chain. Both fibers are water-soluble and proven to have prebiotic properties.

Taking these fibers together is the ultimate combination for prime prebiotic potential. This is why the patented Orafti® Synergy1 Inulin-FOS from chicory root works perfectly as an effective prebiotic fiber.

Inulin-FOS transits quickly to the colon, almost untouched, due to the fiber’s ability to withstand stomach conditions. The inulin-FOS combo also selectively feed the Bifidobacterium strains, which are linked to human health and performance.

In addition to only supporting beneficial strains of bacteria, inulin-FOS can also work as a weight-loss aid. By suppressing the appetite as the fiber absorbs liquid in the stomach, you will feel fuller for longer – leading to a calorie intake reduction.

Therefore, taking the Orafti® Synergy1 Inulin-FOS trumps other generic prebiotics due to its researched resilience, and distinctiveness in feeding only the strains that matter.

Best prebiotic supplement 2020

Performance Lab® Prebiotic wins as best prebiotic supplement 2020.

Pros:

Patented resilient Orafti® Synergy1 Inulin-FOS for maximum reach to colon

100% clean formula with one active ingredient

Researched to encourage beneficial strains of bacteria only

Great value for money

Buildable amount of active prebiotic fibers per capsule

Supports immune function, weight management, digestion and cognition

Cons:

Can only purchase on Performance Lab website

Quick Summary

Delivering a patented formulation of Inulin and FOS (Orafti® Synergy1 Inulin-FOS), this prebiotic is curated to selectively nourish Bifidobacterium strains in the gut. A robust network of Bifidobacterium is important for digestive health, nutrient synthesis and immune health.

Three capsules of Prebiotic provide 2g of Orafti® Synergy1 (Inulin-FOS), obtained from natural chicory root. In fact, this is the only ingredient in the formula (as well as the capsules that are made from prebiotic fiber) – major brownie points!

You are getting 100% clean, 100% active ingredients per capsule – something which Performance Lab® does very well across the board.

A key feature of the inulin-FOS synergy is its ability to withstand stomach acid as it moves to the gut, where the main action of the prebiotic takes place.

The ranking criteria:

Your gut deserves the best of the best. We’ve marked Performance Lab® Prebiotic against the following criteria for the ‘Best Prebiotic’ seal of approval:

1. Scientifically proven ingredients:

For a prebiotic supplement to get a quality stamp, the ingredients must be backed by ample evidence to support use in human health. The patented Inulin-FOS in the Performance Lab formula has been shown in clinical trials to feed the optimal strains of bacteria in the gut – Bifidobacterium.

2. No added junk:

A high-quality prebiotic should only contain optimal levels of fermentable fibers – nothing else. Some prebiotic supplements may be coated in sugars and flavorings, which are counterproductive as they encourage the growth of harmful strains. The Performance Lab® Prebiotic only contains the ingredient that matters the most – the patented Orafti® Synergy1 (Inulin-FOS).

3. Value for price:

At an affordable $35 per 90 capsule bottle, the Performance Lab Prebiotic® is undeniably great value for money. Every capsule is guaranteed to provide 100% active ingredients – meaning you are never going to be paying for unnecessary fillers, added preservatives or binders.

Recommended dose:

Performance Lab® recommends taking Prebiotic 3 capsules with breakfast, and 3 with lunch. Make sure you drink at least 8 oz. of water with every dose to speed up the transit of the inulin-FOS to the gut.

Start with 2-3 capsules per day to slowly introduce the prebiotic to your body. Once your body is accustomed to the supplement, increase the dose to 6 capsules per day for maximum potency.

Best Prebiotic Supplement 2020: Bottom line

For the ultimate gut makeover and health upgrade, it is 100% worth adding a quality prebiotic to your regimen. Performance Lab® Prebiotic is a high-potency fiber-rich supplement that can selectively enhance the growth of the beneficial strains in your gut.

After testing the quality, ingredients and price, Performance Lab® Prebiotic earns the top spot as ‘Best Prebiotic 2020’ for all the right reasons.

