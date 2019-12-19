Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Kyle Lowry

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Kyle Lowry

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Kyle Lowry

By December 19, 2019

By: |


Click Here to Claim your $10 in FREE Draft Kings Credit!
(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Dec 18, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) celebrates during the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

 

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Kyle Lowry – Toronto (vs Detroit)

20 points, 5-17 FG, 7-8 FT, 3 3PTs, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

Bad shooting, but other than that a stellar night for the veteran Raptor.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home