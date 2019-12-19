Rapid Recap: Cardiac Kemba bookends Celtics win over Mavericks

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.
They say nothing’s easy in Dallas…actually, no they don’t, and if they do, I certainly didn’t know about it.
In a game that often felt disjointed and weird, a shorthanded Celtics team squared off against a Mavericks squad lacking their sophomore supernova Luka Doncic, and narrowly won (109-103) due to offensive bursts from Kemba Walker in the first and final frames. (He finished with 32-5-3 and a steal, earning 16 points in Q1 and 14 in Q4.)
Between that framework, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, though slow to start, kept Boston alive as their supporting cast fared…not so well and Dallas shot at a torrid pace. Tatum had more highlights in his 24-point showing (that dunk, man), but Brown was more of an overall force and slightly edged his running buddy on points with 26.
The most important thing about Q1, in a perfect world:
(He would earn 16 in the quarter.) Also, this was funny:
Unfortunately, the Celtics didn’t fare quite as well on the whole during the first quarter (and half). Boston did OK on offense with the “scoring by Kemba + committee” approach, but as stated, their defense could not keep up with the challenge of Dallas’s high-powered scoring blitz.
It continued into the second frame, highlighted by what seemed at times like constant turnovers (9 for the half for Dallas’s 2). At the center of various problems on that end was…shockingly…a very tall Turkish man:
Obviously it’s not that simple; the Celtics were trying on defense, including Kanter, and it just really wasn’t working. Dallas has a fairly mobile frontcourt in Porzingis and Dwight Powell, one that drew a lot of sloppy fouls from their defenders tonight:
While the Jays got some momentum going late in Q2, Dallas managed to build a lead and take it into the half at 55-50.
Humorous ephemera and well wishes from the break:
Complicating their ability to do that in much of Q3 was a lack of uh, like, making shots, something that Dallas did not lack. (Not surprising that they have the league’s highest offensive rating.)
Exceptions noted below:
The Celtics rounded into form for the quarter’s final 6 minutes, and went on a run under the stewardship of Kemba and the Jays, with help from Brad Wanamaker’s blue-collar leadership and…Grant Williams!
Having retaken the lead 76-73, Boston held it—albeit precariously at times, against shooting onslaughts by Seth Curry and Jalen Brunson, a Person Who Apparently Exists.
But Kemba went Cardiac when it counted, and that was that.
