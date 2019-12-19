Russell Westbrook taunts Patrick Beverley after ejection (Video)

Anyone who watches the NBA knows that Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley just flat out do not like one another.

Beverley is known as a gritty defender, but also for being the NBA’s biggest pest, flying all over the court and doing whatever he can to get under his opponents’ skin. It was once Lance Stephenson, but that torch has been passed to Beverley, and he’s embraced it.

Westbrook is a fiery player, though, and he and Beverley are like oil and water — they simply do not mix. They’ve trash talked each other in speaking to the media over the past year, and it carried over into Thursday’s game, when Beverley fouled out late in the fourth quarter. Westbrook responded by trolling the hell out of his counterpart, waving goodbye as he was escorted off the court.

almost exactly one month later, Westbrook waves bye to Pat Bev after he’s ejected pic.twitter.com/2eFLikxl7D — Wobsell Westbrook (@WorldWideWob) December 20, 2019

We can’t wait until the two met again. Westbrook clearly won that round, dropping 40 points in the huge road win.