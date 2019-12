(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

See them rise TONIGHT! Tickets available starting at $77 plus fees. PICK YOURS ➡ https://t.co/rVr1gaNDun pic.twitter.com/SlFveLk50V — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) December 19, 2019

You know. See them rise. Because they are Jets. That jet on the runway? Yet it’s getting ready for rising. It’s a 4 hour flight, and then it will fall in Atlanta. Crash? No. Fall. Like jets do. They rise and fall.