WWE Superstar's Court Verdict Revealed

The Uso’s have been absent on from WWE TV due to Jonathan Fatu aka Jimmy Uso’s DUI arrest that occurred earlier this year.

It has been revealed that the Escambia County jury found Fatu not guilty after deliberating for an hour according to a report by Cageside Seats. However, his speeding ticket will be on his driving record.

Fatu’s attorney, Greg Whibbs talked to the local FOX affiliate about the jury’s verdict:

“And that is what the jury system is for. A cop cannot convict you. A cop can arrest you but they cannot convict you and that’s why we took it to the next level and plead not guilty and set out for a case trial.”

Fatu had pleaded not guilty to the charge he had received this past July as he was heading into the case. He was charged for DUI by the Escambia County Police Department as an off duty officer saw that Fatu was speeding at over 100 mph.

When the arresting officer asked him to take a field sobriety test, Fatu didn’t refuse it but asked that his lawyer be present as he took it. It was then that Fatu was arrested as the officer believed that Fatu was under the influence.

The officer explained his side to the story on Fatu’s arrest when he took the stand in court:

“Once he eventually started to get out of the vehicle, he appeared to have a hard time with the door handle and opening up the door. He was unable to get out of the vehicle and took a step or two and appeared to stumble, almost into the travel lane.”

Now that the DUI charge has been dropped, it may be a matter of time until we see The Uso’s and Naomi back on WWE TV.