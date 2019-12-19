Your Weekend in Combat Sports

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Friday December 20

5:00am: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (UFC Fight Pass)

11:00am: 2019 US Senior Nationals (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: George Mason vs. Edinboro (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: 2019 Zinkin Classic (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Presbyterian vs. The Citadel (ESPN+)

2:00pm: 2019 Kansas City Stampede (FloWrestling)

3:00pm: 2019 Women’s West Coast Tournament of Champions (FloWrestling)

5:30pm: Harrison vs. Charlo II Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

6:00pm: Fury Fighting Championships 41 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

6:00pm: 2019 Canadian Boxing Qualification ($16.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

7:00pm: Nebraska vs. Oregon (Fox Sports 1)

7:00pm: Daniel Jacobs vs. Julio Caesar Chavez Jr./Cristofer Rosales vs. Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar (DAZN)

7:00pm: Oregon State vs. Nebraska (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Pitt vs. Maryland (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: Titan Fighting Championship 58 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:45pm: Bellator Salute to the Troops Prelims (Bellator.com/DAZN)

9:00pm: Combate Americas 53 (DAZN)

9:00pm: Minnesota vs. South Dakota State (FloWrestling)

9:30pm: Friday Night Fights (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: Bellator Salute to the Troops (Paramount Network/DAZN)

Saturday December 21

2:00am: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN/UFC Fight Pass)

2:00am: 2019 Dubai International Championship (FloGrappling)

5:00am: UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs. Korean Zombie (ESPN+)

8:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

8:15am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00am: 2019 Tulsa Battle For The Belt (FloWrestling)

10:30am: 2019 Kansas City Stampede (FloWrestling)

11:00am: Glory 74 Superfight Series (UFC Fight Pass)

11:00am: 2019 US Senior Nationals (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Glory 74 (UFC Fight Pass)

1:00pm: 2019 Zinkin Classic (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Pit Cage Fighting 21 ($4.99 Fite.tv)

2:30pm: Daniel Dubois vs. Kyotaro Fujimoto/Alantez Fox vs. Liam Williams (ESPN+)

3:00pm: 2019 Women’s West Coast Tournament of Champions (FloWrestling)

3:00pm: Glory Collision 2 (UFC Fight Pass)

6:00pm: PBC on FOX Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

6:00pm: Cowboy Fight Series 4 (FloCombat)

8:00pm: Diego De La Hoya vs. Renson Robles/Cristian Baez vs. Luis Alberto Lopez Vargas (Facebook)

8:00pm: Jermell Charlo vs. Tony Harrison/Efe Ajagba v s. Iago Kiladze (Fox)

8:30pm: Bellator 236 Prelims (DAZN)

10:00pm: Bellator 236 (DAZN)

Sunday December 22

10:00am: 2019 Tulsa Battle For The Belt (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2019 US Senior Nationals (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: Gods of War XIII ($9.99 Fite.tv)

2:00pm: 2019 Mountaineer Quad (FloWrestling)

5:00pm: Submission Underground 10 (UFC Fight Pass)

Top-10 Viewing Options: The end of the year tends to be big business in the fight game, and this weekend is hardly an exception. But BOY, I wish Edgar and Zombie weren’t fighting at sunrise.

1. Glory Collision 2: It’s Rico vs. Badr II. The two best kickboxing heavyweights of our time. And bully for Glory, they made a worthwhile card to avoid it being a one-fight card.

2. Jermell Charlo vs. Tony Harrison/Efe Ajagba v s. Iago Kiladze: Liborio Solis pulling out and leaving Guillermo Rigondeaux without a dance partner makes this an absolute one-fight card.

3. UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs. Korean Zombie: Ortega pulling out is a bummer, but Edgar and Jung is an incredible fight. However, 5AM is a tough ask.

4. Submission Underground 10: Chael and Co. have done it again, and put out a fantastic lineup on a Sunday afternoon, as they do.

5. Glory 74: A nice lead-in for Collision, and I’ll never miss a chance to watch Alex Pereira, even against a substandard opponent.

6. Daniel Jacobs vs. Julio Caesar Chavez Jr./Cristofer Rosales vs. Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar: And right on cue, there’s JCC’s dumb ass rolling in at 173lbs. Good God almighty. What an absolute waste.

7. Bellator 236: A title fight and a Featherweight Grand Prix matchup on the second card of the weekend? Can’t blame them for lack of effort.

8. Daniel Dubois vs. Kyotaro Fujimoto/Alantez Fox vs. Liam Williams: Dubois continues to rise as the next big deal in the UK heavyweight picture.

9. Bellator Salute to the Troops: Not a tremendous card, but Josh Barnett making his MMA return after three years is worth my time.

10. Gods of War XIII: GREECE VS. CHINA. THE RIVALRY YOU NEVER THOUGHT YOU WANTED.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Heavyweight Bout: Antonio Plazibat (16-2) vs. Jahfarr Wilnis (32-10-1) [Glory 74]

4. Featherweight Bout: Aleksei Ulianov (29-6-1) vs. Serhiy Adamchuk (39-10) [Glory 74]

3. Light Heavyweight Bout: Luis Tavares (61-8) vs. Stéphane Susperregui (48-6-2) [Glory Collision 2]

2. Glory Middleweight Championship: Alex Pereira (c) (40-6) vs. Ertugrul Bayrak (18-6) [Glory 74]

1. Glory Heavyweight Championship: Rico Verhoeven (c) (55-10) vs. Badr Hari (106-13) [Glory Collision 2]

BOXING

5. Heavyweight Bout: Efe Ajagba (11-0) vs. Iago Kiladze (26-4-1) [Premier Boxing Champions on FOX]

4. Welterweight Bout: Uriel Perez (19-4) vs. Maurice Hooker (26-1-3) [Matchroom on DAZN]

3. Vacant WBC World Flyweight Championship: Cristofer Rosales (29-4) vs. Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar (14-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]

2. WBO International Heavyweight Championship/Vacant WBC Silver Heavyweight Championship: Daniel Dubois (c) (13-0) vs. Kyotaro Fujimoto (21-1) [Top Rank on ESPN]

1. WBC World Junior Middleweight Championship: Tony Harrison (c) (28-2) vs. Jermell Charlo (32-1) [Premier Boxing Champions on FOX]

MMA

5. Heavyweight Bout: Josh Barnett (35-8) vs. Ronny Markes (19-7) [Bellator: Salute to the Troops]

4. Light Heavyweight Bout: Aleksandar Rakic (12-1) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (16-4) [UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs. Korean Zombie]

3. Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal Bout: AJ McKee (15-0) vs. Derek Campos (20-9) [Bellator 236]

2. Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain (9-2) vs. Doo Ho Choi (14-3) [UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs. Korean Zombie]

1. Featherweight Bout: Chan Sung Jung (15-5) vs. Frankie Edgar (22-7-1) [UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs. Korean Zombie]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. BJJ Tag Team Match: Team Brazilian Top Team vs. Team Solid Base Jiu Jitsu [Submission Underground 10]

4. BJJ Tag Team Match: Team American Top Team vs. Team BTT Happy Valley [Submission Underground 10]

3. 184lb Match: #16 Zach Carlson (SDSU) vs. #17 Owen Webster (MIN) [Minnesota vs. South Dakota State]

2. Black Belt Bout: Gabriel Gonzaga vs. Gordon Ryan [Submission Underground 10]

1. Black Belt Bout: Craig Jones vs. Gilbert Burns [Submission Underground 10]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man giving his family all the YAMMA Pit Fighting merch they can stand for Christmas attempts to swing for a Hail Mary before the year’s end.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Chan Sung Jung vs. Frankie Edgar

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Craig Jones vs. Gilbert Burns

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Daniel Dubois over Kyotaro Fujimoto

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Glory Collision 2/Glory 74

Upset of the Week: Frankie Edgar over Chan Sung Jung

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Daniel Jacobs vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.