Cardinals GM would love to have Kenyan Drake back

As the Cardinals look ahead to the offseason, one of the many decisions that will need to be made is whether or not they want to re-sign Kenyan Drake. General manager Steve Keim has seen enough of the running back to answer yes to that question.

“As far as waiting until after the season, that’s not necessarily the thing either. I would certainly love to have Kenyan Drake back,” Keim said during an interview on Arizona Sports 98.7 on Friday. “I think he fits in this offense and he really has given us a spark in many ways.”

When the Cardinals traded for Drake last October, they were dealing with injuries at the running back position, and the ex-Dolphin was viewed as a temporary fix until both David Johnson and Chase Edmonds were able to get healthy. Little did the Cardinals know that Drake would actually surpass both players for the lead back role in Kliff Kingbury’s offense.

Since coming over from Miami, Drake has rushed for over 400 yards in a span of six games for his new team, and last Sunday’s performance against the Cleveland Browns was his best yet. Drake finished with 137 yards on the ground and four touchdowns in a win for Arizona.

It certainly sounds like the Cardinals want to bring Drake back, but we’ll see soon enough if he feels the same way.