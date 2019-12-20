Cejudo no longer flyweight champ; Benavedez vs. Figueiredo to crown champ

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Henry Cejudo is no longer the UFC flyweight champion. Whether he was stripped of that distinction or voluntarily gave it up depends on who you ask.

Now, Joseph Benavedez and Deiveson Figueiredo will square off to fill the title vacancy.

Henry Cejudo to relinquish UFC flyweight belt, vacant title bout booked https://t.co/VSlCew9xnQ — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) December 20, 2019

Cejudo disputed MMA Junkie’s claim that the UFC was stripping him of the title; he clarified that he is relinquishing it.

UFC on ESPN+ 27 goes down Feb. 29 at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Va