Combat

Fight of the Day: Bob Sapp vs. Mirko Cro Cop

Fight of the Day: Bob Sapp vs. Mirko Cro Cop

Combat

Fight of the Day: Bob Sapp vs. Mirko Cro Cop

By December 20, 2019

By: |


Click Here to Claim your $10 in FREE Draft Kings Credit!
(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

 

Date: March 30, 2003
Card: K-1 World Grand Prix in Saitama
Championship(s):
Venue: Saitama Super Arena
Location: Saitama, Japan

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home