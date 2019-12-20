Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

December 20, 2019

Dec 19, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee (vs Lakers)

34 points, 11-19 FG, 7-10 FT, 5 3PTs, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

The new king of the NBA?

 

