Rapid Recap: Jaylen, Jayson and Grant dominate, Tacko debuts, and Celtics win laugher, 114-93

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum both scored 26, Grant Williams had a career-high 18 points, and 19,156 fans will be telling everybody they know that they were there when Tacko Fall made his Celtics debut with 5 points in 4 minutes.
The Celtics demolished the Pistons in a runaway, 114-93, to move to a 19-7 record. The defense smothered Detroit (40% shooting and 25 turnovers) all night, and the bench provided a huge lift.
Marcus Smart, Gordon Hayward and Robert Williams remained out with injuries. Blake Griffin did not play because of knee soreness for the Pistons.
Tatum was hot early; he played all 12 minutes and ended the quarter 6-of-11 for 13 points.
Romeo Langford was first off the Boston bench and contributed immediately.
The Kanter Experience (he finished with 18 boards in 21 minutes).
Grant Williams made another three!
Detroit made 10-of-20 from the floor in the first, but committed 6 turnovers leading to 11 Boston points. The Cs led, 28-26, at the quarter break.
After the Pistons took a 31-30 lead in the early second, the Celts went on an 11-0 run capped off by this:
Jaylen was winning his matchup.
It got even better in the final two minutes of the second as Jaylen exploded.
JB dropped 15 in the quarter and the Celtics led at halftime, 60-48. The Pistons committed 15 turnovers that led to an astounding 26 points for Boston.
Early third, Daniel Theis put multiple owns on Andre Drummond, blocking two of his shots and ramming home a putback.
And Tatum was doing it all.
The only Celtic to struggle was, of all people, Kemba (he finished with just 2 points, but 11 assists). It didn’t matter.
A Detroit field-goal drought of about five minutes put them down them more than 20 points, and the Celtics led, 91-69, going to the fourth. It was 12 minutes of fun, Gino Time and Tacko-mania.
And another three!
Chants for Tacko became deafening, and Brad Stevens noticed.
Tacko’s first hoop.
The final details.
Comments