Rapid Recap: Jaylen, Jayson and Grant dominate, Tacko debuts, and Celtics win laugher, 114-93

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum both scored 26, Grant Williams had a career-high 18 points, and 19,156 fans will be telling everybody they know that they were there when Tacko Fall made his Celtics debut with 5 points in 4 minutes.

The Celtics demolished the Pistons in a runaway, 114-93, to move to a 19-7 record. The defense smothered Detroit (40% shooting and 25 turnovers) all night, and the bench provided a huge lift.

What if I told you all 11 active Celtics players scored in a game where Boston put up 114 points and the low-man was Kemba Walker with 2 points on 2 free throws? — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 21, 2019

Marcus Smart, Gordon Hayward and Robert Williams remained out with injuries. Blake Griffin did not play because of knee soreness for the Pistons.

Tatum was hot early; he played all 12 minutes and ended the quarter 6-of-11 for 13 points.

Tatum snakes the PnR and hits the tough fadeaway. 3/3 to start the game pic.twitter.com/c8NvoB200w — Max Carlin (@maxacarlin) December 21, 2019

Romeo Langford was first off the Boston bench and contributed immediately.

Langford just read and cut off a Rose pass toward the corner in transition. Good play as he jumps into his 2nd night of real NBA action. — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) December 21, 2019

The Kanter Experience (he finished with 18 boards in 21 minutes).

Kanter is putting in work against Drummond on the offensive glass. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 21, 2019

Leaky few possessions for Kanter inside with Maker, Rose and Gallaway going right at him for makes. — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) December 21, 2019

Grant Williams made another three!

Grant Williams has now passed Ben Simmons on 3pt shots made in his career only took him 26 games #Celtics — sam (@AzzSam) December 21, 2019

Detroit made 10-of-20 from the floor in the first, but committed 6 turnovers leading to 11 Boston points. The Cs led, 28-26, at the quarter break.

After the Pistons took a 31-30 lead in the early second, the Celts went on an 11-0 run capped off by this:

One hell of a stint for Javonte Green. Making stuff happen on both ends just by using his athleticism. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 21, 2019

Jaylen was winning his matchup.

Svi Mykhailiuk has zero chance of doing anything against Jaylen Brown on either end of the court right now — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) December 21, 2019

Oh my god Jaylen pic.twitter.com/eOjW5K6hoE — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) December 21, 2019

It got even better in the final two minutes of the second as Jaylen exploded.

Just a casual 10 points in 92 seconds for Jaylen Brown. — Nicholas W. Goss (@NickGossNBCSB) December 21, 2019

JB dropped 15 in the quarter and the Celtics led at halftime, 60-48. The Pistons committed 15 turnovers that led to an astounding 26 points for Boston.

🔥🔥🔥 C's are up a dozen at the break despite Kemba (1), Theis (1) & Kanter (2) combining for 4 points. If any (or all) of them bust loose in the 2nd, this will be a runaway blowout.#Celtics https://t.co/wQrQ9OUToh — Polar Ginger (@PolarGinger) December 21, 2019

Early third, Daniel Theis put multiple owns on Andre Drummond, blocking two of his shots and ramming home a putback.

Daniel just fucked Drummond’s life up twice in a row — LIFELONG PELICANS FAN MAN 69☭ (@Riffs_Man) December 21, 2019

And Tatum was doing it all.

Jayson Tatum deflection god. Elite team defender. pic.twitter.com/CCqDTfuTsx — Max Carlin (@maxacarlin) December 21, 2019

The only Celtic to struggle was, of all people, Kemba (he finished with just 2 points, but 11 assists). It didn’t matter.

Kemba Walker has 1 point with 5:28 left in the third quarter, and the Celtics are leading Detroit by 15 points. #thingsthatneverhappenedwhenheplayedincharlotte — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) December 21, 2019

The Celtics don't have Marcus Smart or Gordon Hayward. Kemba Walker is 0-5 with 7 turnovers… …and they lead by 18. — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) December 21, 2019

A strong We Want Tacko chant has started, now that the Celtics are leading, 81-63. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) December 21, 2019

A Detroit field-goal drought of about five minutes put them down them more than 20 points, and the Celtics led, 91-69, going to the fourth. It was 12 minutes of fun, Gino Time and Tacko-mania.

Grant Williams putback dunk and this game really has become a Celtics highlight reel. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 21, 2019

And another three!

GRANT trailer 3. He's doubled his career 3PM tonight! pic.twitter.com/oef1yso3Sc — Max Carlin (@maxacarlin) December 21, 2019

Chants for Tacko became deafening, and Brad Stevens noticed.

This is the best thing you will see all day. I promise. pic.twitter.com/leNL2oiaIc — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) December 21, 2019

Tacko’s first hoop.

The final details.

☘️ Celts 114 🚗 Pistons 93 🤩 Jaylen Brown + Jayson Tatum with 26 points apiece

🌮 Tacko Fall makes Garden debut to insane roar, MVP chant

💪🏾 Grant Williams 18 pts, 8-10 FG

🇩🇪 Daniel Theis block party (4)

🇹🇷 Season-high 18 rebounds for Enes Kanter

0️⃣ Kemba Walker: 0-6 FG, 2 pts — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) December 21, 2019

