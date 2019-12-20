Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic spend end-of-season holidays in the Maldives

November-end is the time of year when players go on vacation. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic both chose the Maldives to spend time with their respective families.

The Swiss vacationed at the Cheval Blanc Randheli with his wife Mirka and their four children. Djokovic, meanwhile, stayed at One & Only Reethi Rah Maldives.

For other players, tennis took centre-stage despite the season coming to an end. In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today, Andy Murray was asked if his hip injury was caused because of competition with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

The British player said: “I do not know if it was because of them or if it was my morale, or the fact that I was convinced that the harder I would work, the better I would be, it’s a way pretty simplistic to see things and I realize now that maybe it was not the right one. So yes, I could have done things differently when I was younger.”

Unable to hide his regrets, Murray also added, “I should have taken more breaks, and worked a little smarter.”

Meanwhile, Maria Sharapova visited the Sporting Tennis Club in Turin, Italy. The Russian is about to start her pre-season training with coach Riccardo Piatti. “I did not know Torino and I’m happy to see it host the ATP final,” she said.