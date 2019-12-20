Sports Resolutions for the New Year

As one year ends, another begins, marking a new start for you and your athletic-related goals. Regardless of what sport you play or how you play it, you should consider making resolutions for the upcoming year to drive your engagement and performance, making you a better athlete all around. If you need some resolution inspiration, read on for goals that any athlete at any level should strive for.

Set Better Goals

It’s incredibly difficult to encourage specific sports-related goals because almost everyone is at a different point in their athletic journey. You might have just recently bought a basketball with the intention of setting up a league with friends, or you might be on the verge of a professional career in golf. Whatever the case, you need to make realistic goals that you can track. It’s good to remember that all resolutions, New Year’s or otherwise, need to be SMART:

S: Specific . You might generally want to get better at your sport, but you should specifically outline how you hope to get better.

M: Measurable . Your goal should utilize numbers, so you can track your journey to achieving it.

A: Achievable . It’s unlikely that you will go from zero to Heisman Trophy winner in one year. You need to set goals that are realistic, and for which you can develop a clear plan.

R: Relevant . You need to set goals that matter to you — otherwise, you won’t feel compelled to achieve them.

T: Timely. Ostensibly, you have the whole year to accomplish your New Year’s resolution, but you might want to set a shorter deadline for certain goals, like the beginning or end of your sport’s season.

Be More Mindful During the Game

“Be more present” is a common New Year’s resolution, and athletes of all stripes could benefit by practicing mindfulness, especially during their games. It isn’t uncommon for minds to wander, even in the middle of a fast-paced sport, like basketball. When every ounce of attention isn’t focused on the athletic endeavor at hand, mistakes and errors are more likely to happen — and that’s how you lose a game. What’s more, a lack of mindfulness might cause you to lash out at players on your team or those opposing, and a lack of sportsmanship isn’t likely to win you a good reputation on the field. This upcoming year, you should resolve to practice mindfulness in your sport, devoting every ounce of mental energy (as well as physical energy) to the game.

Hire a Professional Coach

Few athletes are happy with mediocre performance, but if you continue to try to teach yourself your sport of choice, you will begin to hit plateaus that you cannot surmount on your own. That’s why in the New Year, you should make a resolution to hire a professional coach, someone who can push you to do more and be more in your sport. There are coaching programs for every level of athlete and every athletic goal. For instance, if your child has a chance at becoming a professional tennis player, a junior tennis program might be appropriate; then again, if you merely want to increase your one-rep max squat, you can probably find a qualified personal trainer who works in your gym. As long as you are honest about what you want from your coach and trust your coach to improve your performance, you should see significant changes in your game.

Find Inspiration to Stay Engaged

There are many reasons that athletes lose interest in their sport of choice. Often, it is because they are no longer seeing the swift increases in performance that comes with being a newcomer, but sometimes, the sport simply loses its charm. If you are susceptible to disengagement, you might resolve to find inspiration to keep you going in your sport. For instance, you might sign up for an important race at the end of the year to push you to keep running every week, or you might hang pictures of your favorite athletes, read their books or otherwise follow their stories in the sport.

Manage Your Diet During All Seasons

Finally, it should come as no surprise that athletic performance is closely tied to physical health and well-being, which in turn is dependent on diet. You aren’t going to hit any grand slams if your body is busy trying to digest the 20-inch pizza you ate for breakfast. You might consider hiring a clinical dietician familiar with athletic diets to help you build weekly menus that meet your nutritional needs. Otherwise, you should try to stay away from processed and junk foods, which often lack nutrients and inhibit your athletic performance.

Athletes should always be looking for ways to improve themselves, and with the New Year comes new opportunities to be better on and off the field. If you can’t come up with your own resolutions, consider adopting any of those above to enhance your game.