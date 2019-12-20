Tom Brady keeps promise to send Joe Mixon a jersey

Joe Mixon is now the proud owner of a Tom Brady jersey gifted to him by the Patriots quarterback himself.

As you’ll recall, the Bengals running back said in a tweet that he was too afraid to ask for Brady’s jersey after last Sunday’s game between Cincinnati and New England. Brady saw the tweet and told Mixon he’d send him one.

Great game Joe, I’ll send a jersey your way! https://t.co/U2Et9XYgzK — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 16, 2019

Well, on Friday, Mixon was seen in the Bengals locker room with a No. 12 jersey, which means Brady kept his word.

Joe Mixon clutching a Tom Brady jersey in the Bengals' locker room. — Santa Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 20, 2019

Mixon’s reaction to meeting Brady is a reminder that many of today’s young players grew up idolizing the veterans they’re going up against on Sundays. It also shows that Brady, even after all the success he’s had, isn’t too big to show his appreciation for a fan, even if he plays for the opposing team.