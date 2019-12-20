UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Strawweights: Dec 20/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Strawweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted) Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins. Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)



No points awarded for a loss



(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 3 Rose Namajunas 297 2 2 2 Jessica Andrade 195 3 3 1 Zhang Weili 168.5 4 4 5 Joanna Jedrzejczyk 161 5 5 4 Tatiana Suarez 96 6 6 11 Cynthia Calvillo 73 7 7 9 Michelle Waterson 68.5 8 NR Paige VanZant 55 9 8 7 Claudia Gadelha 49 10 10 16 Amanda Ribas 47 11 9 8 Carla Esparza 40.5 12 11 Emily Whitmire 40 13 12 15 Karolina Kowalkiewicz 39.5 14 13 Angela Hill 35.5 15 14 6 Nina Ansaroff 28.5 16 15 Mackenzie Dern 26.5 17 16 14 Tecia Torres 25 17 32 Virna Jandiroba 25 19 17 10 Marina Rodriguez 24.5 20 18 Aleksandra Albu 21.5 21 19 Xiaonan Yan 21 22 20 Brianna Van Buren 20 23 21 Cortney Casey 18.5 24 22 Randa Markos 17 25 23 12 Alexa Grasso 12 26 24 Loma Lookboonmee 10 26 24 Veronica Macedo 10 28 26 Hannah Cifers 9.5 29 27 Ashley Yoder 8.5 29 27 Livia Renata Souza 8.5 31 29 Alex Chambers 7 32 NR Miranda Granger 5 33 30 Syuri Kondo 3.5 34 32 Ariane Carnelossi 0 34 30 Jessica Penne 0 34 32 Jodie Esquibel 0 34 NR Mallory Martin 0

