Video of Tom Brady shaking elbow at practice causes injury speculation

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has really not looked like his usual, dominant self during the second half of the season, and it’s possible that an injury has been hindering his play on the field.

Brady is smart enough to play through the pain, rather than giving his opponents valuable insight into a potential weakness, which they could exploit. But his accuracy has been off, even on short passes, which is where he’s traditionally excelled, even last season.

Sure, it could be Father Time finally rearing its head, as Brady is now 42 years old, but many analysts have been speculating about a potential injury holding him back. There’s been talk about his right elbow giving him issues, and he even had it wrapped after the team’s loss to the Chiefs roughly two weeks ago.

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire, as video has surfaced of Brady shaking his elbow — appearing to be in pain — from a recent practice.

📹 Here is a mega-mix of Tom Brady shaking out his elbow at recent #Patriots practices #WBZ pic.twitter.com/xQbOym65PW — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) December 19, 2019

Brady and the Patriots have a tough task ahead of them as well, going up against the tenacious Bills defense on Saturday.