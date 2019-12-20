WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (12/20): Miracle On 34th Street Fight, Miz and Daniel Bryan Team Up

This edition of SmackDown took place at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, NY. It is the SmackDown before Christmas with matches that would feature Dana Brooke taking on the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and the SmackDown Tag Team Champions taking on the Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro.

The show opens with Daniel Bryan’s music. Bryan comes out and heads to the ring as fans chant “Yes” and “Daniel Bryan.” He says it’s great to be back in Brooklyn. Bryan says he didn’t know where he went after The Fiend attacked him but his daughter was crying when she saw him without the long hair and facial hair. He said he recognized himself in the mirror as the man that main evented WrestleMania and attacked Bray Wyatt at TLC.

He calls out Bray but The Miz comes out instead. The Miz tells him that Bray went after his family and he will go after Bray’s Universal Championship. King Corbin interrupts and mocks Miz for Bray torturing his family and mocks Bryan, saying he looks like Baby Yoda. He brags about beating Roman at TLC. He claims that he is next in line after his big win and says that both Bryan and Miz failed as fathers.

Miz and Bryan are about to go after Corbin until Dolph Ziggler attacks them from behind. Corbin nails Bryan with the End Of Days.

Michael Cole announes that later in the night, Daniel Bryan and The Miz will take on King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler.

Cathy Kelly interviews Heavy Machinery before their match. They say they will win and spread some holiday cheer. Mandy Rose comes up to them and says she was Otis’ secret santa and gives him ham. Mandy kisses Otis on the cheek.

Heavy Machinery defeated The Revival in a Miracle On 34th Street Fight

#TheRevival are IN CONTROL of this Miracle on 34th Street Fight on #SmackDown! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/bhDftu57vZ — WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2019

Otis walks up to Mandy Rose and apologizes for what happened to the ham. She says it’s okay and hugs him. He smiles but then Mandy sees that she has sweat on her. She walks away in disgust.

The Revival is in the ring and complained about the match they just competed in. they ask what happened to good old fashioned tag team wrestling. Elias interrupts them. He sings a song for them telling them that their matches put his grandma on life support. He says they need a change like Caitlyn Jenner.

Sami Zayn goes up to Braun Strowman and tells him that he has him for secret santa and wants to give him a gift. Braun says he wants Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship. Sami says they can’t because Nakamura has a tag match tonight.

Carmella defeated Sonya Deville

The New Day’s music hits as Carmella walks up the entrance ramp. Carmella and New Day dance on the stage.

Another Sheamus return vignette is shown with him saying how SmackDown has become soft and small now. He says that will change now that he is back.

The New Day defeated Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

Nakamura, Sami and Cesaro attack them after the match. Braun Strowman comes out and attacks them. Cesaro and Nakamura try to fight him off but Braun knocks them down. Braun is about to Power Slam Nakamura until Sami gets Shinsuke out of harms way and escapes.

Miz confronts Bryan backstage and thanks him for saving Miz at TLC. Bryan says he did it for him. He says he still doesn’t like him and the both of them argue about not liking each other. Miz says after they take care of Corbin tonight their focus will be back on Bray.

Bayley defeated Dana Brooke

Bayley and Sasha bad mouth Dana after the match until Lacey Evans comes out. They leave once Evans enters the ring. Evans calls them bullies and challenges Sasha to a match.

Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks ends in a double count out.

Sasha beats down Lacey on the outside of the ring in front of Lacey’s daughter. Sasha trash talks Lacey’s daughter as her daughter is upset at what she is witnessing. Lacey attacks Sasha. Bayley goes after Lacey but then gets attacked by Dana Brooke.

Not a good idea to get in the face of @LaceyEvansWWE's daughter!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/s8T69W2HZk — WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2019

Daniel Bryan and The Miz defeated King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler

After the match, Michael Cole announces he received news that next week on the final 2019 episode of SmackDown, it will be a triple threat match between Daniel Bryan, Baron Corbin and The Miz to determine the #1 Contender for the Universal Championship. The show ends with the lights going out and Bray’s laugh being heard around the arena.