Angry Bruce Arians goes off on refs after blown calls (Video)

The officiating in the first half of Saturday’s Texans-Bucs game was quite poor, and it did appear to benefit Houston, which prompted Tampa Bay’s head coach to give the referees a piece of his mind.

Two major calls were blown in the first half alone, like when Bucs tight end Cameron Brate was tackled by his facemask, yet no penalty was called.

The refs are blowing calls early and often today. #1pic.twitter.com/qwbNTkyZN9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 21, 2019

Not too long after, Texans tight end Darren Fells caught a pass, and was stood up by the Bucs defense. He fumbled the football during that time, as Lavonte David ripped it out of his hands, but officials had just ruled that his forward progress was stopped, and the play was blown dead.

The refs are blowing calls early and often today. #2pic.twitter.com/zCnc16zLzS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 21, 2019

Arians was irate on the sideline afterward, and he let the officials know about it.

Bruce Arians turned #Buccaneers color red after that last missed call on the fumble. pic.twitter.com/JaEjNfalYZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 21, 2019

Bucs fans echoed Arian’s sentiments, that’s for sure.