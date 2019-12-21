Are CBD Gummies a Good Painkiller for Athletes?

The World Anti-Doping Agency recently took CBD off its list of banned substances, and athletes are shouting about its virtues from the rooftops. They are taking CBD gummies like these ones from Verma Farms, to boost their performance, maximize their healing, and give them the edge they need in order to meet their goals.

The popularity of CBD has widened to the mainstream, since the Farm Bill of 2018 officially legalized the farming of hemp and manufacturing of hemp products. People are using it for everything from acne to chronic pain, and seeing amazing results.

Research is currently limited due to the fact that CBD products were federally illegal until recently, and most of the information about CBD’s effects is anecdotal right now. Dozens of investigations are currently underway, examining the exact effects of CBD and how it works. Regardless of the lack of scientific research, there are a few things we know for certain about the ways CBD helps athletes.

CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that works with the body’s endocannabinoid system to bring all other systems into balance, leading to improved overall health. CBD binds with certain neuro receptors and neurotransmitters, facilitating communication between systems, and maintaining a state of homeostasis.

Safe Alternative to NSAIDS and Opioids

NSAIDs like ibuprofen (Advil), naproxen sodium (Aleve), and even aspirin, are hard on the system and increase risk for heart attacks and strokes. When used over a long period of time, they can cause reduced kidney function and bleeding along the digestive tract. NSAIDs are not recommended for endurance athletes in training because of the added strain on the kidneys, and many athletes struggle to meet performance goals due to an upset stomach.

Opioids come with their own set of problems. The list of potentially harmful side effects goes on and on. Short-term side effects include nausea and vomiting, constipation, respiratory issues, and extreme drowsiness. When taken long-term, opioids can cause heart and respiratory complications, and severe physical and mental dependency. It is dangerous to combine them with certain antidepressants, antibiotics, and sleeping aids; alcohol during use should always be avoided. Opioids may be incredibly effective in reducing pain, but they come with a high cost.

CBD gummies and oils are an all-natural way to reduce pain without the major complications that come with long-term NSAID or opiate use. They work with the body’s endocannabinoid system to block pain receptors and reduce inflammation, helping you feel your best without putting man-made chemicals into your body. CBD is non-addictive, and while extremely high doses have been linked to certain side effects, most are not severe.

The side effects involved with taking CBD are usually very mild. Some people report drowsiness, diarrhea, and appetite changes. Even though CBD has been found to interact with certain prescription medications, those interactions do not typically require adjustments to treatment. The one major concern with CBD, is that it has shown to cause slightly heightened liver enzymes in some users, so anyone with liver disease should use caution and consult a doctor.

Reduces Inflammation

Putting strain on your muscles day in and day out will cause inflammation. The endocannabinoid system keeps inflammation in check by calming the immune system and restoring homeostasis to the body, but extensive training may overload the system. This leads to slower recovery times, increased potential for injury, swollen, painful joints, and reduced performance.

CBD boosts the endocannabinoid system’s response to a hard workout, keeping inflammation at bay and minimizing pain. When the endocannabinoid system is supported with a dose of CBD, it is able to more effectively reduce the immune system’s reaction, which leads to less pain and swelling in overworked joints.

When taken as part of the training regimen, CBD gummies and oils minimize pain and maximize workout performance. Recovery time is reduced, allowing you to continue pushing yourself toward your athletic goals. Take a few CBD gummies before you work out, to curtail pain and injury while training. Take them after your session in order to strengthen your endocannabinoid system’s response to an activated immune system, lessening inflammation and soreness.

Aids Restful Sleep

Sleep is one of the most important parts of the recovery process. Your body needs sufficient sleep time in order to heal from the wear and tear of the day. Restful sleep gives your body a chance to balance hormones and immune function, and repair tissues and organs.

When you do not get enough sleep, or sleep is interrupted through the night, your body cannot mend itself properly. This leads to longer recovery periods, sorer muscles and joints, and stunted performance. Poor sleep increases the risk for injury, and makes your workout more difficult the next day.

Taking CBD gummies before bed will reduce pain, inflammation, and anxiety, supporting your body’s natural healing process. They also help you get a better, more restful night’s sleep, by helping your endocannabinoid system balance your circadian rhythm. This is the natural rhythm that determines your body’s sleep/wake cycle.

When you include CBD as part of your bedtime routine, you will wake up feeling refreshed and ready to tackle the day. A more effective recovery period means that you can go back to pushing yourself sooner, and with less pain. You will be less prone to fatigue-related injuries, and your training will be more efficient.

Boosts Overall Recovery

CBD is an excellent all-natural alternative to NSAIDs and opioids. It is non-addictive and has minimal side effects. A great overall supplement, CBD does more than simply kill pain. It also reduces inflammation and balances every system in your body for faster recovery time and better performance. It helps you fall asleep and stay asleep for a restful night, furthering your healing process and propelling you toward your goals.

CBD gummies are a convenient and tasty way of getting your dose wherever you are. They can help you meet your athletic goals faster, making you feel your best every day. When you include CBD gummies into your training routine, you will experience a more pain-free, focused workout. Improve your performance and all around well-being, with CBD gummies.