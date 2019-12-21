Bills 320-lb lineman catches key touchdown pass, celebrates accordingly (Video)

NFL fans love fat guy touchdowns, and lucky for them, the first Saturday slate of games of the entire season featured exactly that.

Not only that, the score also came at a pivotal time in the Bills-Patriots showdown at Gillette Stadium, helping Buffalo tie the game with just one second remaining in the first half, after having been dominated for the majority of the first two quarters leading up to that time.

It happened in a second-and-goal situation, from the one-yard line, when Bills 320-pound tackle Dion Dawkins reported as eligible. Josh Allen rolled right, then threw across his body to Dawkins, who the Patriots defense completely forgot about, and he made them pay for a touchdown.

Nothing is better than a fat guy touchdown, follow by a fat guy celebration.