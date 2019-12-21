Crazy female Bills Mafia fan jumps through table tailgating, wipes out big-time (Video)

Bills Mafia was in peak form for Saturday’s game against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium, given that it was arguably the biggest game in the team’s history since the turn of the century.

It was a game that had playoff implications for both teams, and if the Bills do win, they’d have a shot at winning the AFC East title, something they’ve never accomplished since 2001, while the Patriots have done it 16 times, and are in position for No. 17.

Bills fans showed up in full force to support their team, though, as they were fired up from Sunday’s win in Pittsburgh, when the team clinched just its second playoff berth since the turn of the century.

And Bills Mafia celebrated as such, tailgating in epic fashion like they usually do. One particular female fan participated in the fan base’s signature pregame activity — jumping through a table. She pulled it off, but absorbed some serious impact in doing so, which looked like it really hurt.

Ouch.