Dos and don'ts: How to improve your tennis game?

There can be quite a few people who have been playing tennis for a long time, but they never progressed from the point they started. Are you one of them? If you want to up your game from now on, focus on your habits that don’t let you polish your skills. These can include:

Following the same poor techniques because of lack of access to coaching

Not practicing the sport or being very irregular with it

Missing physical strength and coordination

Even if you are new to this game, you should be wary of these factors from the beginning to avoid falling into a trap. Although these problems can be common to experienced players compared to kids and young adults, when you know about them, you know what to do and what not to do to champion your sport. Here are some solutions in this context. Let’s check them out.

Techniques and coaching

When you play any sport, you desire to improve. However, you shy away from it because you are afraid of making an effort and spending money. If you wish to become better at your techniques in this game by yourself, you cannot avoid coaching. Not working on your methods can be the primary reason behind stagnancy. If you choose the right racquet, apply sound stroke techniques, and use athleticism and coordination, you can certainly notice changes in your style and evolve. Many people believe one has to be a born player, but you have to understand that learning the right methods from the beginning can be the real differentiator.

As far as training goes, you can check instructional videos on tennis whenever you get some time off your busy daily schedules. The videos can introduce many points that you didn’t know. Plus, if possible, you can also opt for video coaching where an expert from your field can guide you even better.

Practice

If you play just for some fun and exercise, then it’s a different matter. But if you are serious about your sports abilities, then regular practice is the key to success. Otherwise, what you learn from online videos and coaches will also not help your overall performance. You will not understand whether you picked up the right technique or not. Also, how and when you should apply one in the real situations will be not clear to you. So, watch videos, talk to your coach, and practice regularly. It is an essential part of learning.

Physical strength and hand-eye coordination

Tennis is a game for which you need particular physical prowess and coordination between your hands and eyes. Even when your techniques are right, you will not be able to achieve much if your body cannot coordinate. The best way to work on this area is to watch videos that tell you about warming up, channelizing power for a particular stroke, and maintaining specific alignment for getting desired results. What you learn from them, you need to cultivate that into your system.

It can appear to be a simple solution, but it requires dedication and commitment. So, gear up yourself and improve.