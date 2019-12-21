Isaiah Thomas confronts fan in stands, gets ejected (Video)

Philly fans at Wells Fargo Center for Saturday’s Wizards-Sixers game attempted to show Isaiah Thomas their version of some “brotherly love,” and it resulted in a bit of an ugly scene late in the contest.
The fans — who were described as being drunk — had apparently been heckling Thomas, and it eventually took a toll on him. Thomas was so upset that he actually entered the stands to confront the fans, which led to an immediate ejection.
Thomas had this to say about it after the game.
We feel you, IT4: We’ve all wanted a frosty to quench our thirst at some point in time.
