Isaiah Thomas confronts fan in stands, gets ejected (Video)

Philly fans at Wells Fargo Center for Saturday’s Wizards-Sixers game attempted to show Isaiah Thomas their version of some “brotherly love,” and it resulted in a bit of an ugly scene late in the contest.

The fans — who were described as being drunk — had apparently been heckling Thomas, and it eventually took a toll on him. Thomas was so upset that he actually entered the stands to confront the fans, which led to an immediate ejection.

Isaiah Thomas was ejected for entering the stands and talking to a pair of Sixers fans #RepTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/aRqmvNWUQ2 — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) December 22, 2019

According to two fans sitting in the section Isaiah Thomas entered, 2 fans (described as “drunk”) were yelling at IT This year, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell directed security to eject a Sixers fan. Also Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry got into a shouting match w/ a fan here — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) December 22, 2019

Thomas had this to say about it after the game.

Isaiah Thomas said a fan gave him the middle finger with both hands and said, “F— you, b——“ after he made his second free throw. Said he calmly approached the fan to tell him to not to disrespect him. Fan said, “Sorry, I really wanted a Frosty.” — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) December 22, 2019

We feel you, IT4: We’ve all wanted a frosty to quench our thirst at some point in time.