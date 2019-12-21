Look: Rich Eisen roasted for consistently confusing Jameis Winston, Deshaun Watson during game

NFL Network’s Rich Eisen is great as a podcaster, radio host and analyst — but he may not be cut out for play-by-play.

In his defense, few media members — or anyone, for that matter — are. The NFL game moves so incredibly fast, and it takes hours and hours of research to become familiar with players on both teams.

That particular area is one that Eisen struggled with immensely during Saturday’s Texans-Bucs game, when he couldn’t even get the two quarterbacks’ names right, on multiple occurrences, while calling the game in the booth. Check out this highlight reel showing the number of times Eisen confused Deshaun Watson for Jameis Winston.

Here's a compilation of all the times @richeisen mixed up Watson with Winston in the 1st half of the #Buccaneers–#Texans game. Sorry Rich 😅 [Turn 🔊 up]pic.twitter.com/BoOPx2HPYF — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 21, 2019

Twitter had a lot to say about it in roasting him for the countless gaffes.

Rich Eisen keeps calling Watson “Winston” but no one is correcting him pic.twitter.com/F4YNV7VSRJ — 𝔾 (@BeyoncesKnee) December 21, 2019

For the love of God, Rich Eisen from the NFL NETWORK, it's DESHAUN WATSON playing quarterback for the Houston Texans NOT "Winston" (Jameis Winston)… pic.twitter.com/pj14j0tuC8 — Harwell (@AubreyBHarwell) December 21, 2019

Someone, please tell Rich Eisen that Deshaun Watson is HOU's QB, not Jameis Winston… #nfl pic.twitter.com/9eBdfw7dnX — Lorraine Calluzzo (@LCalluzzo) December 21, 2019

Yeesh, tough day at the office.