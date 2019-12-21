Look: Richard Sherman rocks Christmas-themed suit for Rams game

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman was in the Christmas spirit on Saturday, ahead of the team’s divisional showdown with the Rams at Levi’s Stadium.

In other leagues, athletes have dressed up as the Grinch before games, in an effort to really get fired up and get in the zone, gaining a mental edge.

Not Sherman, though. he went with a more positive look. Sherman didn’t go the Santa Claus route, but he did, however, rock a pretty awesome Christmas-themed suit, and you can check it out in the video below, which shows him making his way to the locker room before the game.

Richard Sherman pulled up in the Christmas spirit 🎄 pic.twitter.com/1MmMeefWW5 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 21, 2019

Sweet look, Shermz.