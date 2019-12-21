Oilers Gameday: Vs Montreal

If any members of the Edmonton Oilers still believe in Santa, you have to think right about now they’re asking for two points at home. Coming into their next game vs the Montreal Canadiens, the Oilers are now 1-5-2 in their last eight games at home with last night’s 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins being the latest defeat. The Oilers still are searching for their first regulation win over the Pens since 2005-06.

The Habs come to Rogers Place this afternoon looking for a sweep of their Western Canadian road swing, their trip began with a 3-1 win over Vancouver on Tuesday and a 4-3 overtime win over the Flames on Friday night.

Keys To The Game:

Montreal

Hit the Oil with every line. Montreal has six skaters at 20 or more points (with Nick Suzuki not far behind the mark with 16). The Blu Blanc and Rouge have one of the most balanced teams in the league, something sorely lacking in Edmonton.

Edmonton

The last four home games the Oilers have had to battle back from a 2-0 hole. That can’t continue to happen.

I don’t care what line steps up but the Oilers need a strong start, heck even escaping the fist without giving a goal I’ll accept.

Players To Watch:

Montreal:

Shea Weber has been one of the stars in Montreal this year and currently, he’s second in team scoring with 28 points. That shot is still as lethal as ever as he looks to be on pace for a 20 goal season on the blueline.

Edmonton:

In this string of recent struggle, Zack Kassian has remained one of the bright lights. Kassian tucked away his 13th goal of the season and he’s been finding his game nicely in the first half of the season. Here’s hoping he can step up again tonight.

The Projected Lines:

Montreal

Tomas Tatar-Philip Danault-Brendan Gallagher

Arturri Lehkonen- Max Domi – Joel Armia

Nick Cousins- Nick Suzuki- Jordan Weal

Ryan Poehling- Nate Thompson- Riley Barber

Ben Chiarot- Shea Weber

Brett Kulak- Jeff Petry

Cale Fleury- Mike Reilly

Carey Price

Edmonton

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Connor McDavid – Zack Kassian

James Neal – Leon Draisaitl – Sam Gagner

Joakim Nygard – Gaetan Haas – Alex Chiasson

Jujhar Khaira – Riley Sheahan – Josh Archibald

Oscar Klefbom – Adam Larsson

Darnell Nurse – Ethan Bear

Kris Russell – Caleb Jones

Mikko Koskinen

Game Notes

The Pacific Divison log jam is even worse right now. The Oilers currently sit in third in the division with 42 points and a mark of 19-15-4. The men in orange and blue can join Vegas and Arizona at 44 points and with Calgary behind them at 41 points and also in action vs Dallas on Sunday another night at home picking up zero can’t happen.

With Mike Smith now 2-6-1 since November 2nd, the idea of him seeing the net on a consistent basis going forward now is in serious jeopardy. Mikko Koskinen might be calling the role of starting netminder his, permanently. Puck drop at Rogers Place is at 5PM Mountain time.