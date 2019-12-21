Rafael Nadal takes another step in his quest of equalling rival Roger Federer’s record

Although he is still far, Rafael Nadal took another step in his quest of a historic record in the ATP. This week, the Mallorcan has completed 201 weeks as the World No. 1. This is after the ATP released its singles rankings on Monday, 2nd December. Nadal is now only 109 weeks away from reaching the highest historical record held by his rival: Roger Federer.

The Swiss “Express” has spent the most time at the top of the ATP rankings with 310 weeks, followed by the American Pete Sampras (286) and Serbian Novak Djokovic (275) occupying the other two places on the podium.

Further back, in the fourth place comes the ‘Czech-American’ Ivan Lendl with 270 weeks, followed by his compatriot Jimmy Connors (268). Nadal with his 201 weeks is in the sixth place of this list. American John McEnroe had a total of 170 weeks as the #1, followed by Swede Bjorn Borg (109) and American Andre Agassi (101).

These are the nine players who have overcome the 100-week barrier as leaders of the ATP, with Federer at the top and Nadal who is still in the horizon.