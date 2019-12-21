Tom Brady throws vicious block on Tre'Davious White, Twitter erupts (Video)

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady simply can do it all.

Even at 42 years of age, as the oldest signal-caller in the NFL, he can still sling it all over the field, and has the Patriots in line to win the AFC East for the 17th time since 2001. He and Bill Belichick comprise the greatest head coach-quarterback duo, and they’ve wreaked havoc on opposing teams, crafting a dynasty that has been a model for success over the past two decades.

Brady has shown he’ll do whatever it takes to win, risking his body via a quarterback sneak, or by throwing a block, which he did during Saturday’s game against the Bills. Check out the vicious, textbook block on Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White during Saturday’s game.

Tom Brady is an offensive lineman now. pic.twitter.com/e9DPJe2qO5 — Stadium (@Stadium) December 21, 2019

Twitter erupted with reactions afterward.

TAWMY WITH THA BLAWK pic.twitter.com/9NKNveBaR2 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 21, 2019

The #Patriots are sending their 42-year old Hall of Fame QB to cut block NFL defenders on reverses, and he's doing it. pic.twitter.com/a7cZztE1PJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 21, 2019

Think Tom Brady understands the urgency of this game? He just threw a cut block on Tre'Davious White to help spring N'Keal Harry. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/pA9Fj006c0 — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 21, 2019

TB12: Professional blocker.