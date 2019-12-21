UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs The Korean Zombie

Dec 21, 2019

Sajik Arena

Busan, South Korean

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs The Korean Zombie Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

6,739 – above average

UFC Fight Night cards range between 3,200-9,900 points, with an average card ranking 6,100

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (ESPN+ – 5:00 am Eastern)

Featherweights (five rounds):

Frankie Edgar (23-7-1, #7 ranked featherweight) vs Chan Sung Jung (15-5, #9 ranked featherweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO ROUND 1 (3:18)

Light Heavyweights:

Volkan Oezdemir (16-4, #10 ranked light heavyweight) *** WINNER VIA SPLIT DECISION (29-28 x 2, 28-29)

Aleksandar Rakic (12-1, #17 ranked light heavyweight)

Featherweights:

Doo Ho Choi (14-3, #17 ranked featherweight) vs Charles Jourdain (9-2, #60 ranked featherweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCHES)- ROUND 2 (4:32)

Light Heavyweights:

Da Un Jung (11-2, #33 ranked light heavyweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO(PUNCHES)- ROUND 1 (1:04)

vs Mike Rodridguez (9-3, 1 NC, #42 ranked light heavyweight)

Middleweights:

Jun Yong Park (9-4, #47 ranked middleweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28 x 2, 30-27)

vs Marc-Andre Barriault (11-3, #47 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:

Kyung Ho Kang (16-8, 1 NC, #35 ranked bantamweight) *** WINNER VIA SPLIT DECISION (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

vs Liu Pingyuan (13-6, #52 ranked bantamweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 2:00 am Eastern)

Heavyweights:

Ciryl Gane (5-0, #19 ranked heavyweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-26 x 3) vs Tanner Boser (17-5-1, #35 ranked heavyweight)

Featherweights:

Seung Woo Choi (7-3, #60 ranked featherweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-26 x 2, 29-25)

vs Suman Mokhtarian (8-1, #60 ranked featherweight)

Lightweights:

Dong Hyun Ma (16-10-3, #51 ranked lightweight) vs Omar Morales (8-0) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 27-30, 26-30)

Flyweights:

Alexandre Pantoja (21-4, #6 ranked flyweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO ROUND 1 (4:17) vs.

Matt Schnell (14-4, #5 ranked flyweight)

Bantamweights:

Raoni Barcelos (14-1, #20 ranked bantamweight) ***WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28 x 2, 30-27) vsSaid Nurmagomedov (13-1, #25 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Miranda Granger (5-0, #32 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Amanda Lemos (6-1-1, #34 ranked women’s strawweight) *** WINNER VIA SUBMISSION REAR NAKED CHOKE-ROUND 1 (3:43)

Bantamweights:

Heili Alatang (13-7-1, #55 ranked bantamweight) *** WINNER VIA SPLIT DECISION (29-28 x 2, 28-29) vs.

Ryan Benoit (10-5, #21 ranked bantamweight

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)