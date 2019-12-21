White Sox sign starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez from the Brewers

The Chicago White Sox have signed starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez of Hialeah, FL to a one year contract worth $5 million according to Scott Polacek of Bleacher Report. Gonzalez will be joining his fourth Major League Baseball team as he has also played with the Oakland Athletics, Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers.

Last season with the Brewers, Gonzalez pitched in 19 games (17 starts) and had a record of three wins and two losses. He had an earned run average of 3.50 and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.29. In 87 1/3 innings pitched, Gonzalez gave up 76 hits, 34 earned runs and 37 walks. He also had 78 strikeouts.

In 2011 with the Athletics and 2012 with the Nationals, Gonzalez was an all-star. In 2011, Gonzalez had a record of 16 wins and 12 losses with an earned run average of 3.12. Then in 2012, Gonzalez had a Major League Baseball leading 21 wins, eight losses and an excellent earned run average of 2.89.

One area of Gonzalez’s game that he has struggled with in the past however is walks. Even though he was an all-star with the Athletics in 2011, he still led Major League Baseball with 91 walks. Gonzalez also led the National League in walks with 79 in 2017 while with the Nationals.

Gonzalez now has the potential to be a projected number two starter in the White Sox pitching rotation. Do not be surprised if he fits right behind Lucas Giolito of Santa Monica, CA.

Giolito had a marvelous 2019 season after a horrendous 2018 season. In 2019, Giolito was an all-star with a record of 14-9, 3.41 earned run average and two shutouts. In 2018, Giolito had a record of 10 wins and 13 losses, but had an earned run average of 6.13, and led Major League Baseball with 118 earned runs against and the American League with 90 walks. Other pitchers projected to be in the White Sox starting rotation in 2020 are Reynaldo Lopez of San Pedro De Macoris, Dominican Republic, Michael Kopech of Mount Pleasant, TX and Dylan Cease of Milton, GA.