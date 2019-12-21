Why Might Zion Williamson Miss the Entire Season?

Zion Williamson is the most significant prospect of the NBA at the moment, but an injury has kept him on the sidelines.

Will Zion Williamson Even Play This Season?

When Zion Williamson was chosen as the No. 1 pick by New Orleans Pelicans, everyone was looking forward to his move to the NBA stage. Unfortunately, his debut has been delayed by a knee injury that required surgery.

Now, it seems that the recovery is going well, but it's taking longer than it should. From what we are hearing, it seems that he won't be back until sometime in 2020.

How Did It All Start?

We were all looking forward to the first match in the season when the Pelicans played Toronto Raptors. Not only it marked the start of a new NBA season, but we should have seen one of the most exciting prospects in the last several years.

Zion Williamson managed to create the energy around the team and the city, and that was necessary after Anthony Davis left to join the Lakers. Unfortunately, Pelicans announced that the forward would need surgery due to a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee. Nobody was rushing him to the court, but an estimation was that the recovery would take up to eight weeks.

For the Pelicans, Williamson is an investment in the future. He could be the guy that the entire franchise will focus on during the upcoming years. That is why nobody wants to risk rushing his return and compromising his long-term health. The experts are guessing that is how Pelicans think, which is why nobody knows when their No. 1 pick will debut in the NBA.

Does Williamson Need to Lose Weight?

Here is the current overview of the situation – Zion Williamson is an excellent basketball player, but he is only 19 years old. An even bigger problem is that Zion weighs 284 pounds, even though he is only 6’6” tall. For comparison sake, the biggest man in the NBA Boban Marjanovic is 7’4” tall and weighs only six more pounds than Williamson (290lbs).

Pelicans’ new prospect probably needs to lose weight, and experts are questioning if that’s what’s happening behind the scenes. We all remember that AD also had his fair share of injuries, which is why Pelicans want to do everything to protect their new investment.

The recovery from the injury doesn’t seem to be going as predicted either. At this moment, Williamson still hasn’t started training with his teammates, and that’s why he is not likely to return until 2020. It is nice to see that the organization is taking care of the young forward, but the question that arises is whether he is even ready to play in the NBA.

To be precise, Williamson’s skills and basketball knowledge are a guarantee that he can start playing right now. However, nobody wants injuries to become a regular occurrence, and that is why he will return only once his ready to handle the intense pace of the NBA.

The earliest that Zion could return is late December, but it seems that even the Pelicans don’t believe that. Instead, the odds are they will let him recover until January or February. Depending on how the season unfolds (and it doesn’t seem the Pelicans can pursue playoffs), they might even let him rest the entire season.

At this point, the season is probably lost in terms of results, and New Orleans will be at the bottom of the Western Conference. In that situation, why would you risk the return of a player that could change your fortune the next season? Isn’t it better to let him rest and get him ready for upcoming challenges?

Ultimately, we would all love to see Williamson on the court as soon as possible, and that includes Pelicans and himself. But it seems that he rushed coming to the NBA, which is why we will all need to be patient so that he can show his skills once he returns.