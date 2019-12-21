Your Daily Cartoon: 'Bowl season' has multiple meanings this time of year

The college football bowl season officially began on Saturday, with Buffalo defeating Charlotte, and Kent State edging out Utah State in a high-scoring affair that had fans on the edge of their seats.

And it’s not only officially bowl season, but it’s also the holiday season, with Hanukkah set to begin on Sunday night, and Christmas just behind it on Wednesday.

As such, there are multiple “bowl” implications, with the consumption of plenty of food in the mix as well.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]